Fireboy and Watergirl
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Fireboy and Watergirl app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Fireboy and Watergirl is a online game where you play two characters in team mode and have to escape a mysterious temple. In this first version "Forest Temple" you have to escape dangerous forest levels. You must avoid mixing elements with one another, and stay away from green mud. Use teamwork to guide each character through every level. Press levers, activate switches, and work together to advance!The Fireboy and Watergirl series include: Fireboy and Watergirl 2 (The Light Temple), Fireboy and Watergirl 3 (The Ice Temple), Fireboy and Watergirl 4 (The Crystal Temple) and Fireboy and Watergirl 5 (Elements).
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fireboy and Watergirl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Fireboy and Watergirl 2
poki.com
Fireboy and Watergirl 3
poki.com
Fireboy and Watergirl 5
poki.com
Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall
poki.com
Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows
poki.com
Doodle God: Good Old Times
poki.com
Temple Run 2: Frozen Festival
poki.com
Dark Light Swap
poki.com
Test Subject Arena 2
poki.com
Fireboy and Watergirl 4
poki.com
Little Alchemy
littlealchemy.com
Goose Game
poki.com