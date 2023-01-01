Fireboy and Watergirl is a online game where you play two characters in team mode and have to escape a mysterious temple. In this first version "Forest Temple" you have to escape dangerous forest levels. You must avoid mixing elements with one another, and stay away from green mud. Use teamwork to guide each character through every level. Press levers, activate switches, and work together to advance!The Fireboy and Watergirl series include: Fireboy and Watergirl 2 (The Light Temple), Fireboy and Watergirl 3 (The Ice Temple), Fireboy and Watergirl 4 (The Crystal Temple) and Fireboy and Watergirl 5 (Elements).

Website: poki.com

