Test Subject Arena 2 is a platform game made by Nitrome. Travel through a test lab, and try to escape from evil scientists! This platform game puts you inside a mysterious, dangerous laboratory. The researchers intend to use you for evil, and you must navigate through each level to escape. Attack the other test subjects to survive! Test Subject Arena is developed by Nitrome. Every level has different challenges. The game has remained to be popular to this day! Enjoy your adventures here on Poki!Controls are explained in-gameThis game was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

