Conquer levels of fire and ice in Fireboy and Watergirl 3! Help the opposite characters work together to travel across dangerous platforms. Fireboy must avoid water, and Watergirl will perish in lava. Use special powers to clear a safe path and escape the Ice Temple!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fireboy and Watergirl 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.