Cactu-Sama is a puzzle platform game created by Diemorth. In this game, you must help a cactus cross the desert and find his companion. You must activate and deactivate the obstacle blocks at the right time to pass the level without drowning. Move over or under the blocks without touching the water and create a clear way out! There are 20 levels to challenge your problem-solving skills in Cactu-Sama. How quickly can you finish all 20 levels?Each block color corresponds to a number: 1, 2, 3 or 4. Press the corresponding number to activate and deactivate blocks. Make sure not to touch the water!Move - Arrow keys or SwipeChange block - 1, 2, 3 or 4Cactu-Sama is a puzzle platform game created by Diemorth, a game developer based in Portugal. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

