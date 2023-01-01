Pipes is a puzzle game made by Infinity Games. In this game you will need to move around pipes to complete a closed circuit for water to flow into the plants. Click on the pipes to rotate them ! This game has a ton of levels that and difficulty scales pretty fast ! Will you be able to finish all the levels ?Mouse click - Rotate a pipePipes was created by Infinity Games.You can play Pipes on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

