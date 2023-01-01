Bad Ice-Cream is a fun 2-player puzzle game where you play as an Ice Cream. Choose a flavor, and add fruit to your ice cream! This sub-zero Pacman mod features cool graphics and tasty desserts. Travel through each maze-like level, and collect fruit for points. Clear all fruit without getting caught, and enjoy your tasty treat! Use your ice-breaking powers to smash blocks of ice or create your own icy barriers for protection. Go ahead, eat all the fruits!Bad Ice-Cream is developed by Nitrome. They released the game in December 2010. There are 40 levels to beat. Every level has different themes and challenges. The game has remained to be popular to this day! Enjoy your frosty adventures alone or together with a friend here on Poki!Collect all the fruit before the timer runs out.Move - WASD or Arrow keysFreeze or Break Ice - F or SpaceBad Ice-Cream was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki:

