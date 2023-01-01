Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows
Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows is an endless runner game developed by Imangi. The player must escape from her enemy and avoid all the obstacles and traps that are found along the way, and escape with the gold idol. From the icy caves and the narrow ledges of the ravines to the dangerous ice skates, the Frozen Shadows map adds more depth and excitement to the classic Temple Run 2 adventure. Do you dare to join this exciting adrenaline-charged adventure? Watch your step, the ice looks slippery!Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows is a new map in the second installment of the mega-hit Temple Run. It was created by Imangi. Play their legendary endless runner games Temple Run 2, Temple Run 2: Holi Festival, and Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall on Poki!Collect free coins, jump a second before you near the edges, upgrade your character stats, time your jumps well over double-jump obstacles, and make sure to complete stage objectives.You can play Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.No. As the game is an endless running game, there is no end to the temple; the player plays until the character collides into a large obstacle, falls into the water, or is overtaken by the demon monkeys.You need an internet connection to play Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows on Poki.Evil Demon Monkeys (or devil monkey) are the main antagonists of Temple Run and its sequel, Temple Run 2. They chase the player in their quest to retrieve the golden idol.Collect coins and fill the power meter in Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows to unlock a temporary speed and invincibility boost.Open "Abilities" and tap on a power you wish to improve, such as Shield Duration, Coin Magnet, and Boost Distance.
