Temple Run 2, developed by Imangi, is an infinite runner where the player must escape from his enemy and avoid all the obstacles and traps that are found along the way. Traverse cliffs, forests and even mines, and help this fearless treasure hunter escape with the gold idol. But hurry up! The evil monkey monsters are chasing you! Do you dare to join this exciting adrenaline-charged adventure?Temple Run 2 is the second installment of the mega-hit Temple Run. It was created by Imangi. Play their legendary endless runner games Temple Run 2: Holi Festival, Temple Run 2: Frozen Shadows, and Temple Run 2: Jungle Fall on Poki!Collect free coins, jump a second before you near the edges, upgrade your character stats, time your jumps well over double-jump obstacles, and make sure to complete stage objectives.You can play Temple Run 2 on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.No. As the game is an endless running game, there is no end to the temple; the player plays until the character collides into a large obstacle, falls into the water, or is overtaken by the demon monkeys.You need an internet connection to play Temple Run 2 on Poki.Evil Demon Monkeys (or devil monkey) are the main antagonists of Temple Run and its sequel, Temple Run 2. They chase the player in their quest to retrieve the golden idol.Collect coins and fill the power meter in Temple Run 2 to unlock a temporary speed and invincibility boost.Open "Abilities" and tap on a power you wish to improve, such as Shield Duration, Coin Magnet, and Boost Distance.

