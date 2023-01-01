In Time Clones, you control a character that can clone itself! But your clones are not just regular copies. Whenever you make a clone, you go back in time and your clone will copy all the steps you've made before! You can use these time travelling doubles to press buttons, jump on platforms and unlock doors. There are 24 challenging levels that will have you use your copies in new and creative ways. Don't worry if you get stuck - you can always watch a hint that shows you how the level is completed. Can you become an expert cloning time traveller and solve every level?

