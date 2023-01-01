It's Story Time is a puzzle game created by Sakkat Studio. Do you want to put your brainpower to the test? It's Story Time features various mini-games full of challenging puzzles you can solve by thinking outside the box. Find hidden objects, drag and drop multiple objects to mix them, remove parts of objects, open closets and drawers, and much more. The game will present you with a list of tasks, which you need to complete by manipulating the objects you see in the game. Feel free to use the hint button if you're stuck. This game will boost your focus and attention while offering suitable entertainment for the whole family!Click or tap on an object to select/take it. If the object is movable, hold down and drag your mouse or finger.It's Story Time was created by Sakkat Studio. They have many other thinking and management games on Poki: Sweet Run, James Gun, Crush It!, Ground Digger, Throw It Higher! and Descent

Website: poki.com

