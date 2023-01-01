Pick Up Associations is a puzzle thinking game with dozens of challenging levels where your ingenuity and creativity are put to the test. Study carefully the image that is given to you, and choose the 3 figures that best simplify it. What is the first thing that comes to mind? What objects could you use in that situation? Show your skill creating visual associations and prove how smart you are!Use your mouse cursor or finger to drag your selected object to the numbers.Pick Up Associations was created by Sakkat Studio. They have many other thinking and management games on Poki: It's Story Time!, Sweet Run, James Gun, Crush It!, Ground Digger, Throw It Higher! and Descent

Website: poki.com

