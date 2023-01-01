Gun Master 2 is an amazing action-packed shooting range simulator by Craneballs Studio. Did you ever want to know of what parts a gun exists? And which parts you can upgrade to improve your guns in different ways? Discover, customize, and upgrade your favorite guns! Then practice your shooting in the shooting range with multiple moving targets. Earn more money to build up your gun collection and be ready for anything that comes your way. From pistols to assault rifles to machine guns and more, you can add completely customize and accessorize your gun collection in Gun Master 2. Build up the ultimate arsenal to prove you are the Gun Master.Controls:Mouse - Aim and click to shootAbout the creator:Gun Master 2 is created by Craneballs Studio, based in the Czech Republic. They are also the creators of Bomb Hunters, Overkill 3, Fling Fighters, and more!

