Cryzen.io is a first-person shooter where players fight each other in Deathmatch or Team Deathmatch battles to claim victory. Engage in intense firefights, where you'll need to put your shooting skills to the test. As you move up through the ranks, you can customize your character by unlocking a variety of outfits and gun skins, adding a personal touch to your combat style. Are you ready to dominate the battlefield and prove you're the best in Cryzen.io?

Website: poki.com

