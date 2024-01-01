Train Master is a puzzle game where you must collect all your passengers from the track without crashing your train! Start with just the locomotive, and watch your train grow longer with each passenger you pick up. Choose carefully at the intersections, make the right turns to collect more passengers, and avoid crashing into your own coaches. Collect coins along the way and use them to upgrade your train. Can you prove yourself as the true Train Master?

Website: poki.com

