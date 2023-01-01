Crush It! is an arcade game created by Sakkat Studio. Start your own juice factory where you need to crush fruits the old-fashioned way: Using your fists! Punch various types of fruits and treasure chests on the conveyor belt to make money. Avoid punching bombs, as they will cost you a life. The money you've earned can be spent on new types of fruits, and even on cool accessories for your hand. Go ahead and give it a play. You will go bananas over Crush It!Punch - Tap, Left mouse button, or the Space barCrush It! was created by Sakkat Studio. Play their other casual games on Poki: James Gun, Ground Digger, Sweet Run, and Throw It Higher!

Website: poki.com

