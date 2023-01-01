Perfect Peel is a simulation game that gives you the satisfying feeling of peeling fruits and vegetables without getting your hands dirty. You have a selection consisting of hundreds of fruits, vegetables and special items you can unlock and peel. You will also earn points you can spend to unlock new cutting tools. Perfect Peel will give you the ultimate satisfying and relaxing peeling experience. Go ahead and peel everything this game throws at you!Peel - (Hold Down) Left Mouse ButtonPerfect Peel is created by FOMO Games. Play their other simulation games on Poki for free: Doctor Hero, Screw Factory, Cookie Master and Woodcraft.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Perfect Peel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.