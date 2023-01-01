Doctor Teeth 2
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Doctor Teeth 2 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Doctor Teeth 2 is a medical-themed simulation game created by Mini Duck Games. Use a variety of different tools to clean up and tend to your patients' teeth. You can use the stethoscope icon if you're stuck and need a hint. You can learn more about dental hygiene while watching your patient's fun reactions while playing this game. Have you ever wanted to be a dentist? This is your chance to experience a day in a dentist's life!Tap or click any tool you see on the screen to equip it. You can hold down your finger or mouse button to apply the tool to the area you want to treat.Doctor Teeth 2 was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other skill games on Poki: Doctor Teeth, Doctor Acorn 2, Fox Adventurer, Penalty Superstar, Rabbit Samurai and Street Ball Jam
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Doctor Teeth 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Doctor Acorn 3
poki.com
Rabbit Samurai 2
poki.com
Doctor Teeth
poki.com
Fox Adventurer
poki.com
Graffiti Time
poki.com
Boss Level Shootout
poki.com
Doctor Acorn 2
poki.com
Icy Purple Head 2
poki.com
Rabbit Samurai
poki.com
Street Ball Jam
poki.com
Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball
poki.com
Funny Throat Surgery 2
poki.com