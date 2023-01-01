Icy Purple Head 2 is a puzzle game created by Mini Duck Games. Help the purple head reach the end of each level! The purple head cannot move by itself, so you have to help by switching between purple sticky mode and slippy icy mode. It's all about timing! Each level contains objects and obstacles to help you move around. Watch out for the traps on the way!Press or release mouseclick to switch between modesIcy Purple Head 2 was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Doctor Teeth, Street Ball Jam, Doctor Acorn 2 and Rabbit Samurai

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Icy Purple Head 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.