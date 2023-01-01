Graffiti Time is a stealth-based platform game where you sneak through the streets and spread your artwork all over the city without getting caught by the cops. You have your trusty spray paint and many colors in your arsenal. In addition to that, you have a variety of cool stickers that you can customize and slap on cars, benches, trash containers, and so on. Use your equipment to paint the streets freely to your liking! However, be careful as the law enforcement and the security guards will try to catch you. There are dozens of levels full of creativity and challenging puzzles. Do you have the artistic skills to finish the entire game? Move - WASD or Arrow KeysFly - (Hold) W or Upward arrowApply graffiti - (Hold) CGraffiti Time was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Doctor Teeth, Doctor Teeth 2, Penalty Superstar, Street Ball Jam, Doctor Acorn 2, Doctor Acorn 3, Fox Adventurer, Rabbit Samurai, Rabbit Samurai 2, and Boss Level ShootoutYou can play Graffiti Time for free on Poki.Graffiti Time can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

