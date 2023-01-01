Screw Factory is a simulation game where you unleash your handyman or a handywoman. Use one of the tools inside your toolkit to assemble various objects and machines. There are loads of objects to choose from, such as toys, furniture, cars, electronics and many more! As you progress through the game, you will unlock upgrades, new tools and new objects. Be careful not to tighten the screws too hard, otherwise you will lose earnings. Can you assemble every object this addictive game has to offer?Assemble objects by holding down the designated button.Screw - Space keyScrew Factory is created by Fomo Games. Check out their other games Doctor Hero, Woodcraft, Perfect Peel and Cookie Master on Poki!

Website: poki.com

