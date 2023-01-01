Doctor Hero
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Doctor Hero app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Doctor Hero is a surgery game where you start as a medical intern at a hospital, and rank up to become a doctor or surgeon. Diagnose your patients, examine their limbs, pinpoint their afflictions and diseases, operate on them and eventually be the most successful surgeon in the world! Are you ready to cure the world, Doctor Hero?Use the medical tools using your left mouse button. Drag and move cursor around when prompted.Use - Left mouse buttonDoctor Hero is created by FOMO Games. Play their other simulation games on Poki for free: Perfect Peel, Screw Factory, Cookie Master and Woodcraft.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Doctor Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Cookie Master
poki.com
Woodcraft
poki.com
Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby
poki.com
Hospital Stories: Doctor Soccer
poki.com
Perfect Peel
poki.com
Funny Eye Surgery
poki.com
Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball
poki.com
Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby
poki.com
Doctor Teeth 2
poki.com
Screw Factory
poki.com
Grand Prix Hero
poki.com
Doctor Teeth
poki.com