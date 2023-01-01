Doctor Hero is a surgery game where you start as a medical intern at a hospital, and rank up to become a doctor or surgeon. Diagnose your patients, examine their limbs, pinpoint their afflictions and diseases, operate on them and eventually be the most successful surgeon in the world! Are you ready to cure the world, Doctor Hero?Use the medical tools using your left mouse button. Drag and move cursor around when prompted.Use - Left mouse buttonDoctor Hero is created by FOMO Games. Play their other simulation games on Poki for free: Perfect Peel, Screw Factory, Cookie Master and Woodcraft.

Website: poki.com

