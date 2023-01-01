WebCatalogWebCatalog
Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball

Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball

poki.com

Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball is a funny simulation game where you're working at the infirmary of a basketball team and operate on your team members. Have you always wanted to be a crazy doctor? Then jump into this game and enjoy the ridiculous series of mini-games where you will have to deal with over-the-top medical conditions of a quirky team and their loved ones. Fill patients with ketchup, remove axes, patch wounds, drip candle on scars, pop zits, hit scars with sausages(?) and more. Will you be able to finish all levels? The Hippocratic Oath has never been this compromised.Use your mouse or finger to interact with the patient or use any of the medical tools.Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball was created by WeDoYouPlay. Play their other creative and entertaining games on Poki: hospital-Series-doctor-soccer, hospital-Series-doctor-rugby, Nonogram, Words Emoji, and Sugar Eyes You can play Hospital Stories: Doctor Basketball on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

