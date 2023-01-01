WebCatalogWebCatalog
Basketball Legends 2020

Basketball Legends 2020

poki.com

Basketball Legends 2020 is the ultimate basketball game where you can play as LeBron James, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and much more, created by MadPuffers. Experience the sequel to the hit Basketball Stars game on Poki in your browser or mobile device. Looking for the best two-player basketball game around? Basketball Legends 2020, in HTML5, is the perfect game if you are looking to play some ball alone or with your friends. Play just a quick match or a whole tournament and show that you have what it takes to compete in the NBA.WASD - MoveB - Shoot / Perform actionS - Pump / BlockV - SupershotD (twice) - DashArrow keys - MoveL - Shoot / Perform actionDOWN Arrow - Pump / BlockK - SupershotLEFT Arrow (twice) - DashBasketball Legends 2020 is created by MadPuffers. They are also the creators of Basketball Stars, the Moto X3M series as well as Football Masters and more.

