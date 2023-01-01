WebCatalogWebCatalog
Speed with your motorbike across icy mountains in Moto X3M 4: Winter! This motorbike game dares you to drive on bridges made of candy canes and other sweet treats. Ride a motorcycle past snowmen and Christmas trees with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus! Moto X3M Winter is is also called Moto X3M 4: Winter, as it is the fourth part of this successful serie of motor-games, that includes Moto X3M 5 Pool Party and the latest Moto X3M Spooky Land. Collect all the stars you can earn in each level to upgrade your bike and ultimately buy Santa's Sled to complete the levels.Moto X3M Winter was developed by Madpuffers in December 2017. They are the creators behind the whole Moto X3M series.For the best tips and tricks, have a look at our Moto X3M game page description. Here you find how to increase speed, reduce time, and more!This is how you play Moto X3M Winter:

Website: poki.com

