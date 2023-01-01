Moto X3M is an online bike racing game. The goal is to race your motorbike through levels with massive, moving obstacles that you have to jump over or avoid. You can flip in the air to decrease your final time and earn a perfect score. Know when to stop, or crash and respawn. Try to complete the levels in as little time as possible.Moto X3M was first released as a web flash game in 2016. Later on it was ported as a html5 game by the game development studio Madpuffers. Moto X3M is the first release in the series of Moto X3M that include Moto X3M Winter, Moto X3M 5 Pool Party and the latest Moto X3M Spooky Land. This series of games are also one of the most popular games in our Motorbike Games category.This is how you play Moto X3M: Moto X3M has a total of 22 different levels to play.The latest game in the Moto X3M series is Moto X3M Spooky Land. This game was released in October 2019.The Moto X3M series was developed by Madpuffers in 2016. They are also known for other games besides the Moto X3M series. They created games like Football Masters and Basketball Stars.Every level you can get at most 3 stars. These stars are based on time. Below you will find the best tips to improve your time and maybe go from 1 or 2 stars to 3 stars.Control your speed. Sometimes it is better to lower your speed to complete the level faster.Master your tricks and stunts. Make front flips and back flips to shave off half seconds from your time. Every flip counts for 0.5 seconds, and yes they add up. However, some tricks might slow you down, so keep in mind that the bonus time is not always worth it. You can receive a boost if you land only on your back tire when you hit the ground. The more vertical the better, but too vertical might lose you time. So, try to find the perfect angle.Sometimes a little boost after you stand still can save you some time. Hold the gas pedal and brak at the same time (W+S) or (Up Arrow + Down Arrow). Perfect moments for these boosts are when you have to wait for a second before you can continue the level. The timer starts when you press the W,A,D or UP, Down, Right keys. Sometimes you are being dropped at the start, so try to time pressing the keys at the right moment, so that the timer will start later.Play the map at least a couple of times. Memorize where to jump, lower speed or go full speed. And practice all tips and tricks mentioned above. Some might take more skill & time than other. Enjoy improving your Moto X3M times!You can play Moto X3M online for free on Poki. Poki is the largest online playground. Every month over 30 million gamers play online on Poki. Want to discover more great games? Check out the Poki homepage with our latest games or start your discovery on our Popular Games page.

Website: poki.com

