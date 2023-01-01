WebCatalogWebCatalog
Football Masters is the new sports game by Madpuffers. In Football Masters you control a football team consisting of 1 or 2 players and you can play quick games or you can go for the cup in tournament-mode. Make your way through the rounds and win the final to become the champion. You can choose between two players, each having their own unique special ability. Do you want to kick a ball really hard? Pick thundershot. Do you want to be able to teleport behind the ball really quick? Pick the teleport ability. The game features a co-op mode, so you and your friend can play against each other. Prepare yourself for the Euro 2020 games, by playing Football Masters! Can you win the tournament? Football Masters was created by Madpuffers. The game is from the same series as Basketball Stars. Madpuffers also created the extremely popular Moto X3M series.

