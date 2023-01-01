WebCatalogWebCatalog
Sling World Cup

Sling World Cup

poki.com

Sling World Cup is a soccer tournament game created by Rujo Games. Choose your dream team and get into the fast-paced football action where you control all three teammates. You can score goals with just a swipe of your finger or mouse. You are in charge of both the offense and the defense in this game, so you have to be quick to gain the upper hand. There are 18 teams and 7 rounds to reach the finals. So go ahead and win them all so everyone can see that you have what it takes to be the champion!Swipe your finger or left mouse button over the player you want to control and release to shoot. The longer your swipe is, the more powerful your moves are.Sling World Cup is created by Rujo Games. Play their other sports game on Poki: A Small World Cup

Website: poki.com

