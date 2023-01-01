Super Liquid Soccer is a soccer game made by Punyrobot where you choose to play as your favourite country in this floppy football game! You have lots of different ways to play from chip passes to through balls so find your playstyle and see if you can become World Champion! You can also play penalties so get your boots on and get ready to take and save some! Can you handle the pressure and become a world champion?Super Liquid Soccer is created by Punyrobot. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Super Liquid Soccer for free on Poki.Super Liquid Soccer can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Super Liquid Soccer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.