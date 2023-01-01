KiX Dream Soccer is a realistic soccer game where you can prove that you've got what it takes to become World Cup Champs! Play KiX Dream Soccer on Poki and enjoy three different game modes: Story mode, World Super Cup, or Dream Cup! Lead your team to victory and earn money to spend on new kits, players, and more! For FIFA like action, play KiX Dream Soccer in your browser for free today. Controls: WASD - Move Space bar - Pass/shoot/tackle About the creator: KiX Dream Soccer is created by KiX Games.

