Alien's Nest
poki.com
Do you have what it takes to defend yourself from aliens, demons, and more? Prove it in Alien’s Nest, a shooting game where you must face enemies from outer space! Climb through an industrial world and be on the lookout for aliens to shoot down. How long can you stay alive? Controls: WASD - Move Mouse - Aim/change view Mouse click - Shoot
