Tank Trouble is an online tank game where you drive in a maze and shoot missiles at your enemies. Tank Trouble pits you against clever army generals in mazelike battlefields. In Solo mode, you will face Laika, a master of war. You can also challenge a friend or two in multiplayer warfare.Special items appear to give you an edge on your enemies, like rockets, scatter bombs or a double canon. Always make sure missiles don't bounce from the walls, killing your own tank.In Solo mode you control your tank with the arrow keys. You shoot with space. Drive through the maze to find your enemies, and shoot from a save point before they aim their canon at you.In multiplayer mode, player 1 plays with "WASD"-keys for driving and "Q" for shooting. Player 2 uses the arrow keys and space. Player 3 can play with the mouse.Tank Trouble is created by the Danish company Mads Purup.Play Tank Trouble online for free on Poki. Poki is largest online playground. Every month over 30 million gamers play online on Poki. Want to discover more great games? Check out the Poki homepage with our latest games or start your discovery on our Popular Games page.If you like playing Tank Trouble, you will also enjoy Clash Of Armour or any of these other Tank Games.

Website: poki.com

