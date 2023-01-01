WebCatalogWebCatalog
Papercraft Wars

Papercraft Wars

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Papercraft Wars app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Papercraft Wars is an arcade game where you have to curve and angle your shot to defeat the enemy before they beat you! Test your aiming skills in this cardboard and paper-filled world. Hop in, challenge your friends to a 1-on-1, or play solo and see how far you can get in the endless mode! Those targets won’t know what hit ‘em Click and hold the A key / the left mouse button to shoot. For 2 player mode, the red player must press the L key!Papercraft Wars is created by AVIX Games. Check out their other games on Poki: , , , , , , , , , and

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papercraft Wars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Thumb Fighter

Thumb Fighter

poki.com

Raft Wars

Raft Wars

poki.com

2 Player City Racing

2 Player City Racing

poki.com

Tribal Wars 2

Tribal Wars 2

tribalwars2.com

Sink It

Sink It

poki.com

Tank Trouble

Tank Trouble

poki.com

Bumper Cars Soccer

Bumper Cars Soccer

poki.com

Thumb Fighter Christmas

Thumb Fighter Christmas

poki.com

Penalty Kicks

Penalty Kicks

poki.com

Bouncy Basketball

Bouncy Basketball

poki.com

MiniBattles

MiniBattles

poki.com

Raft Wars Multiplayer

Raft Wars Multiplayer

poki.com