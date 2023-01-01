Thumb Fighter is a single or multiplayer fighting game based on old fashioned thumb wars, created by AVIX Games. Thumb fighter is available for any browser that supports HTML5. Engage in a one-on-one finger war in Thumb Fighter. Thumb Fighter challenges you to lock hands and battle for the top position. You can choose to play with hilariously dressed-up digits, including Blinky, Bobbie, Red Bro, or BatThumb. Wait for the other thumb to drop, and then you jump on top. Play Thumb Fighter in your browser to prove who the real Thumb War Champion is.Have a friend to play with? Then choose "P1 vs P2". If you are alone, you can play against the computer with the option "P1 vs CPU". Then you decide how your thumb fighter looks like. The countdown begins. Player 1 uses the "A" key and player two is the "L" key on the keyboard. The winner is the person who is able to have its thumb stay on top the longest.Thumb Fighter is created by Avix Games, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are also the creators of Thumb Fighter Christmas, Thumb Fighter Halloween Exceptions, Stone Age Architect, and more!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Thumb Fighter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.