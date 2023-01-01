Thumb Fighter Halloween
poki.com
Get ready! Because the classic Thumb Fighter game is back, but this time with a spooky twist. Battle it out against your friends or play against the computer in this ultimate Halloween fight. For this Halloween, Thumb Fighter included 8 new characters and 4 new levels, with a new spooky soundtrack!A - Player 1L - Player 2Thumb Fighter Halloween was created by Avix Games. Also check the orignal Thumb Fighter and the special Thumb Fighter Christmas
Website: poki.com
