Exceptions is a challenging puzzle game created by Avix Games where you need to spot the differences between beautiful photographs. Eye, spy with my little eye, something different in these photos! That's the goal in Exceptions. View diverse, curated photos from around the world and see if you can spot the different details. With clean graphics and relaxing music, it's a great way to unwind while still challenging your brain! Exceptions is easy to play with no time pressure, so give it a play on Poki in your browser on desktop and mobile web! Controls: Mouse - Click the different details About the creator: Exceptions is created by Avix Games, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are also the creators of Thumb Fighter, Stone Age Architect, and more!

Website: poki.com

