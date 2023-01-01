WebCatalogWebCatalog
Exceptions

Exceptions

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Exceptions app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Exceptions is a challenging puzzle game created by Avix Games where you need to spot the differences between beautiful photographs. Eye, spy with my little eye, something different in these photos! That's the goal in Exceptions. View diverse, curated photos from around the world and see if you can spot the different details. With clean graphics and relaxing music, it's a great way to unwind while still challenging your brain! Exceptions is easy to play with no time pressure, so give it a play on Poki in your browser on desktop and mobile web!  Controls: Mouse - Click the different details About the creator: Exceptions is created by Avix Games, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are also the creators of Thumb Fighter, Stone Age Architect, and more!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Exceptions. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Stone Age Architect

Stone Age Architect

poki.com

Thumb Fighter

Thumb Fighter

poki.com

Turn Right

Turn Right

poki.com

Thumb Fighter Christmas

Thumb Fighter Christmas

poki.com

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer

poki.com

Thumb Fighter Halloween

Thumb Fighter Halloween

poki.com

Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition

Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition

poki.com

Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition

Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition

poki.com

Bumper Cars Soccer

Bumper Cars Soccer

poki.com

Beecoins Inc

Beecoins Inc

poki.com

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter

poki.com

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Christmas

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Christmas

poki.com