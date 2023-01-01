Tank Trouble is an online tank game where you drive in a maze and shoot missiles at your enemies. Tank Trouble pits you against clever army generals in mazelike battlefields. In Solo mode, you will face Laika, a master of war. You can also challenge a friend or two in multiplayer warfare. Special items appear to give you an edge on your enemies, like rockets, scatter bombs or a double canon. Always make sure missiles don't bounce from the walls, killing your own tank.

Website: tanktrouble.com

