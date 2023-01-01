Double Bounce is a skill game where you put your trampoline-jumping talents to good use. Earn money for every successful jump, and enhance your bouncing experience by spending your cash on upgrades such as bounce height, luck level, earning multiplier, and so on... Master the art of the Double Bounce and reach previously unexplored heights. The sky is the limit in this game!Jump - (Hold down and release) Left mouse button or SpaceDouble Bounce is created by Electric Monkeys. This is their first game on Poki!

