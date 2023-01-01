Little Master Cricket is a sports game where you exercise your batting skills. Featuring a ragdoll physics engine and a unique control scheme to put you in direct control of the bat, Little Master Cricket offers the choices of playing defensively and avoiding going out, or slogging your way to a quick century. Swing the bat to hit the ball towards the striped scoring zones, but avoid sending it to the yellow-and-black zones, where you will be caught! You'll need good concentration and skill to be declared world champion, and to earn the title of the Little Master! Share the game with your friends to multiply the fun!Swing the bat to hit the ball towards the striped scoring zones, but avoid sending it to the yellow-and-black zones, where you will be caught. Defend your stumps!Little Master Cricket was created by Bennett Foddy. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Get On Top, Too Many Ninjas, GIRP, QWOP, and Pole Riders

Website: poki.com

