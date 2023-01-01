QWOP is a skill game where you must control the movement of the athlete's legs to make the character move forward while trying to avoid falling over. You must do all of this only using the Q, W, O and P keys! The Q and W keys each drive one of the runner's thighs, while the O and P keys work the runner's calves. The Q key drives the runner's right thigh forward and left thigh backward, and the W key also affects the thighs and does the opposite. The O and P keys work in the same way as the Q and W keys, but with the runner's calves. The actual amount of movement of a joint is affected by the resistance due to forces from gravity and inertia placed upon it. The only person you need to compete with is yourself in QWOP. Do you have the perseverance to feel like a winner? Go ahead and play it, and share your score with your friends while you're at it. Make sure to check QWOP's sequel GIRP on Poki!Control the movement of the athlete's legs to make the character move forward while trying to avoid falling over only using the Q, W, O and P keys.QWOP was created by Bennett Foddy. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Get On Top, Too Many Ninjas, GIRP, Little Master Cricket, and Pole Riders

