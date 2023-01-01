Spooky Squashers is a sports game where you are a squash playing squash, and you must escape the spooky castle filled with ghosts. Swing your racket to throw a ball towards your foes. You will defeat a minion once your ball hits them enough times to knock them out. But if your ball bounces off a wall three times in a row without touching an enemy, you will lose that ball. So pay attention to your aim, or if you can't, try to catch your balls and hit them again before they disappear. Enrich your game with power-ups like Bowling Ball and the Missile, unlock cool equipment such as the Shovel or the Frying Pan, and finish the game in every difficulty setting it offers. Once you're a squash master, you can defeat the Evil Chef Ghost, or make it to top ten in the leaderboards!Spooky Squashers is created by Raviv Elon. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Spooky Squashers for free on Poki.Spooky Squashers is only playable on your computer for now.

