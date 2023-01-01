Archer Castle is a 3D tower defense game where you summon various types of units and magic to hold down the fort. There are evil monsters coming to attack your lovely kingdom, and you must use your strategical skills to defend it! Call help from knights and archers, upgrade your castle's level, use spells to give your units strength and speed boost, and even bring down a destructive meteor down upon your foes! Battles will earn you experience and gold, but your treasury will also generate some money on its own. Spend your earnings carefully to enhance your castle and protect all of your citizens from harm. Don't forget to share Archer Castle with your friends!Use your finger or left mouse button to select a unit, spell, or upgrade.Archer Castle is created by EasyCats. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Archer Castle for free on Poki.Archer Castle is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

