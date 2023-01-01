Tower Defense Mingling is a merging game created by Zonda Creative Studio. Defend your base from enemy units by placing offensive turrets and improving them. You can merge two of the same units to create a more powerful unit, then you can merge them into a more powerful unit, and so on… The first levels are easy where all the enemies follow the same route. But as the game goes on, you will need to think strategically and be resourceful to survive. Go ahead and merge away!Click or tap on a turret below to select it. Click again on an empty tile to place the turret. Drag a unit and drop it on an identical one to merge them.Tower Defense Mingling was created by Zonda Creative Studio. They have many addictive games on Poki: Barbershop Inc., Merge Tycoon, crane-madness and Infinite 8

Website: poki.com

