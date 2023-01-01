Stick Defenders is an action and merging game where you combine stickman units into stronger ones, so that they can protect your base from phases of enemies. Merge identical gunmen, enhance your offensive abilities, improve your walls, and much more. There are fun side activities like "spin the wheel" where you can get surprising items to help you become stronger and unlock new possibilities. Make sure to use your skills on the oncoming horde of enemies as soon as their cooldown's over, so you don't get overwhelmed by them. How long can you hold down the fort in Stick Defenders?Use your left mouse button or finger to select and drag units. Drag one unit and drop it on top of an identical one to merge them.Stick Defenders was created by TinyDobbins. Play their other casual games on Poki: Stick Merge, Merge Round Racers, Merge Gangster Cars, Merge Cyber Racers and PartyToons.You can play Stick Defenders for free on Poki.Stick Defenders can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

