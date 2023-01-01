WebCatalogWebCatalog
Monster Merge is a casual merge where you merge creatures and unlock newer and stronger monsters that are even creepier. The game has a really nice art style that is at the intersection of spooky and cute. Simply drag and drop identical monsters to fuse them and create a stronger monster. Each time you discover a new type of monster, you will unlock a new part of the mysterious castle. Once you've explored all of the castle, you'll unlock a new world that is full of fairies, and a whole different world with a different and more colorful atmosphere! The game has other secrets and worlds for you to explore. You don't need to wait for Halloween to get a little spooky. Can you unlock every castle and world in this addictive merging game?Select and move creatures - Click and drag the left mouse button or your fingerMonster Merge was created by Jeff Ramos. Play their other futuristic merge game on Poki: Galactic Empire.You can play Monster Merge for free on Poki.Monster Merge can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

