Fantasy Merger is a management game that combines the fun parts of role-playing fantasy games and trading card battle games into an enchanting package. Your objective is to protect your hero card, strengthen it, and kill all of your enemies and loot them. Tap on your card repeatedly to supercharge your attacks. Drag and drop identical swords and potions below your card to merge them into a stronger, evolved versions. Your power will increase as you merge items and defeat foes. Make sure to visit the shop frequently so you don't miss out on any chance to get stronger! Are you ready to be the most valiant hero this kindgom has ever seen?Tap on your card repeatedly to supercharge your attack. Drag and drop identical swords and potions to merge them into a stronger, evolved version.Fantasy Merger is created by Dedra Games. They have another speedrun platformer on Poki: OvO DimensionsYou can play Fantasy Merger for free on Poki.Fantasy Merger can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fantasy Merger. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.