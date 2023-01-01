Look, Your Loot! is a card game that incorporates dungeon crawler and role-playing elements together. You will start with your hero's card that indicates its attack and defense powers. Centered around your card, you will also get a deck that randomizes your encounters within the mysterious dungeon full of magic, experience, rewards, and danger. All you need to do is move your hero card left, right, up, or down. Whatever card your hero goes through, it will interact or fight with it. Pay attention to your health points so you don't die to one of the strong bosses in the game. Go through dungeons, unlock chests, drink elixir, collect coins, cast fireballs, avoid poisonous and spiked traps, defeat bosses. With each boss you defeat, you have a chance to upgrade your hero as you get stronger. Go ahead and start exploring the perilous dungeons and be the ultimate dungeon master in Look, Your Loot!Move - WASD or Arrow keys (Swipe on touch screen)You've got 11 heroes with different tactics to reach as much loot as you can. They are Knight, Mage, Paladin, Thief, Ruiner, Dark Druid, Sir Lancelot, Berserker, Assassin, Plague Doctor and Archer.Look, Your Loot! is created by Dragosha. Play their other 3D action role-playing game on Poki: Foggy FoxYou can play Look, Your Loot! for free on Poki.Look, Your Loot! can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

