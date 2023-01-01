Gobdun is a 3D grid-based dungeon crawling role playing game where you traverse a maze full of secrets, treasures and creatures. Use your sword to attack dungeon dwellers, and lift up your shield at the right moment to block, or even super-block their attacks. Your mission is to ascend as much as possible and get to the top, but there are stronger enemies and goblins waiting to attack you. Collect experience points, treasure chests, and even vending machines that are scattered all across the labyrinth to get stronger. Use the "Auto" button if you want less of a challenge so the game automatically takes you to where you're supposed to go. Don't forget to share Gobdun with your friends and find out who can get to the top!Move around - WASD or Arrow KeysAttack - W or Upward arrowDefend - (Hold down) S or Downward arrowGobdun is created by Venturous. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Gobdun for free on Poki.Gobdun can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

