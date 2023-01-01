Card Hog is a dungeon-crawler card game created by SnoutUp Games. Embark on a journey in endless dungeons, collect loot, and fight turn-based battles against dozens of unique enemies such as slimes, knights, zombies, aliens, and vampires! You can utilize deck building to alter the game flow and improve your chances of survival with permanent upgrades. There are over a hundred cards to discover packed with humorous interactions, cool power-ups, exciting boss battles, and much more! Get ready to hog the computer all day playing this game!Move your hog card towards the card you want to interact with.Move - Arrow Keys, WASD or tap on the desired card slotCard Hog was created by Snoutup Games. Play their other sweet swine games on Poki: Iron Snout, Bacon May Die, Cave Blast, Hop Chop, Bunny Goes Boom and Ninja Shurican

