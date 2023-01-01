Cave Blast is a fast-paced shooting game with many playable characters. Shoot bats and other monsters! This action game dares you to fly and fire your weapon at the same time. You can play as a talented pig, dog, vampire, or elf. Start with a penguin or bee sidekick, or choose a special power! Get ready to hog the computer all day playing this game!Move your hog card towards the card you want to interact with.Move - Arrow Keys, WASD or tap on the desired card slotCave Blast was created by Snoutup Games. Play their other swine games on Poki: Card Hog, Iron Snout, Bacon May Die, Cave Blast, Hop Chop, Bunny Goes Boom and Ninja Shurican

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cave Blast. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.