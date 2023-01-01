Hero Wars
hero-wars.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Hero Wars app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Epic Fantasy MMORPG. Dozens of Heroes to crank up. Hundreds of Bosses to challenge. Dominion's waiting for its Hero to lead The Army.
Website: hero-wars.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hero Wars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.